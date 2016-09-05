Students participate in Hawaii conference

TWO Papua New Guineans and a Solomon Islander were selected to attend the Future Leaders of the Pacific conference in Hawaii.

In a statement last week, the American Embassy in Papua New Guinea congratulated Naomi Bakaka and Oliver Nobetau from PNG and Mele O’Brien from Solomon Islands for being selected to participate in the East-West Center’s “Future Leaders of the Pacific 2016” conference that started last Thursday and ends today.

Bakaka and Nobetau are students of the University of Papua New Guinea studying Accounting and Law respectively.

O’Brien works with Capital Insurance Limited in the Solomon Islands as the Underwriter and Relationship Manager.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Conservation and Leadership’ and will connect participants with diaspora communities in Hawaii.

The experiential learning opportunities give participants first-hand insight into the ways of Hawaii.

