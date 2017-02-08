Students to pay 75pc up front fee

By LUKE KAMA

SELF-sponsored students at the University of Goroka (UOG) will have to pay 75 per cent of the tuition fees up front to register, Vice-Chancellor Prof Musawe Sinebare says.

He told The National last week that continuing students who have outstanding fees would have to settle those and pay 75 per cent of the tuition fees up front to be enrolled.

“All continuing students under self-sponsored, government scholarships or corporate sponsorships must settle all outstanding fees if they have any outstanding last year,” Sinebare said.

“New and continuing students will have to pay at least 75 per cent of this year’s tuition fees to be admitted during registration and that’s very important as well for the students, parents and sponsors to take note.”

Prof Sinebare said students who are sponsored by the Government through Hecas, AES and other sponsors, “that is okay, but those self-sponsored, they will need to at least pay 75 per cent of the fees required for this year.

Meanwhile, he said the university was ready to commence 2017 academic year.

“In terms of preparing for the academic year, we are all ready to commence 2017 academic year on Feb 13,” he said.

“Making funds available on time is the responsibility of the Government.

“We are yet to receive any money from the K8 million promised to us last year.

“The National Executive Council has made a decision and we understand the University of Papua New Guinea and the PNG University of Technology were paid K5 million each.

“But we haven’t receive anything of the K8 million promised to us as yet to date.

“We know it’s still somewhere there and we hope that it will come to us on time so that we can start.”

Like this: Like Loading...