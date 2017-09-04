Students from Port Moresby school visit Telikom’s earth station

Students from Kopkop College in Port Moresby visited Telikom PNG’s Gerehu earth station last week as part of a school excursion.

The two grade nine classes were given a tour of the facility as part of their science lesson on communication, specifically on sound communication and electromagnetic waves.

Science teacher Barbara Anatau said one of the objectives of the visit was to illustrate to the students how telecommunication has contributed to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Gerehu earth station is a ground-based transmitting/receiving station in a satellite communications system. The counterpart to the earth station is the satellite in orbit, which is the “space station.”

Earth stations use dish-shaped antennas, the diameters of which can be under 61cm for satellite TV to as large as 15m for satellite operators.

The students showed much enthusiasm in the satellite topics and asked many questions.

They also visited Telikom’s Ela Beach exchange.

