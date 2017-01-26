Students prepare for school

By MARK HAIHUIE, ELIZABETH VUVU and TONY KIP

MOST students around the country have been busy buying stationery and books as they prepare for the new school year beginning Monday.

In Kokopo, East New Britain, shops were busy serving parents and children shopping for stationery and books.

At Tropicana Ltd, a family store in Kokopo, workers had been busy packing items for customers since last week. Black school shoes were selling at K17.50 a pair while books were selling for K0.85 (64 pages) and K1.10 (96 pages).

In Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, City Pharmacy held a back-to-school promotion for stationery . Sales staff Eli Charlie said it was a one-stop shop for the convenience of customers.

She said books cost K1.20 (128 pages), K0.95 (96 pages), K0.70 (64 pages), K0.60 (48 pages), and K0.40 (32 pages).

“We are selling school bags for K7, K10, K25, K39 and K54. These bags are of good quality and suitable for students to carry their stuff,” Charlie said.

Mum Bamo Pank said she was impressed with the prices of the stationery at City Pharmacy and decided to shop there for her two children in Grade Seven and Grade 10.

“The prices for the books are very good and they are quality cover books. I’ll buy some for my children,” she said.

Our Stationery and Bador Ltd were also selling stationery.

Port Moresby’s RH Hypermarket in Vision City partitioned a space to sell stationery and books with half-price on selected items.

Sales assistant Albert Levapo told The National that the promotion would end in March.

“The promotion begins at the start of the year and will end in March. The promotion has selected stationery items selling at half of the price. For example, a set of Bic Biros which cost K11.80 is now selling for K5.90,” he said.

