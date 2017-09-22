Students promote healthy lifestyles in Milne Bay

The Healthy Island Concept, which was applied by the students of St Barnabas School of Nursing during their practical in Milne Bay villages, was an eye opener.

Student Aloysius McRubins said for the Wedau community in Rabaraba District, this was the first of its kind to have students from all over Papua New Guinea live with them and teach them about healthy lifestyles.

He said the knowledge gained would now minimise their visits to the hospital in Alotau town and also help them live as a healthy community.

McRubins was accompanied by 16 other first-year students and spent three weeks living and working in Wedau as required for their community placement experience in May.

McRubins said families accommodating them were taught basic principles of health and positive living under the Healthy Island Concept.

The Healthy Island Concept, adopted from the World Health Organisation, forms an integral part of the curriculum for the St Barnabas School of Nursing in Alotau.

McRubins said they also visited schools and market places and gave health talks. They also assisted in digging rubbish pits, fencing drinking water sources and cleaning around homes.

Team leader Winsome Metu said: “We are receiving so much positive feedback from the community after seeing what we are doing and we are really excited in helping the community.

“We have also learnt a lot from them by living with the families, which has helped us to complete our survey forms and broaden our knowledge on rural health.”

He added that the programme had helped them to see life from a different perspective and to think and act as responsible individuals.

