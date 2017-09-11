Students receive certificates after attending commercial litigation workshop

MORE than 70 students from the Legal Training Institute (LTI) in Port Moresby attained certificates after the conclusion of the 5th commercial litigation workshop last Friday.

The five-day workshop was specifically designed to introduce the students to aspects of commercial law litigation and criminal law practice and ethics. Training was delivered by 13 volunteers from the Queensland Bar Association with the support from Australian government aid that was provided to LTI.

“I would like to thank the Australian government for the financial support in relation to this programme,” director of LTI Pauline Mogish said. “I would like to thank the Queensland Bar team for the continuous support in this programme.”

Mogish said training received by the students was of high standard and would help groom them as lawyers. Queensland Bar team leader Andrew Crowe said that it was always a pleasure to come to PNG to train future lawyers.

Crowe said that nearly 500 students were helped by the bar over the past five years.

“Those 500 students and those yet to come will determine the legal profession of Papua New Guinea,” Crowe said.

Crowe reminded the students that mentoring was the most important thing in the legal profession. He said that LTI was planning to set up a website for students who had graduated from LTI to allow easier access to mentoring.

