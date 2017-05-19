Students receive uniforms under programme

STUDENTS at the Leron Primary School in Markham were given uniforms as part of Morobe’s uniform assistance programme.

Along with the 200 school uniforms, which cost K10,000, the school was given K10,000 to support the school administration.

Governor Kelly Naru said since 2015, K200,000 had been spent on buying school uniforms for some primary schools.

He said the provincial government tried to spread the benefits of its programmes to all areas of the province.

School board chairman Philimon Mias said the new uniforms would go a long way in helping students in their learning. Grade Eight

student Nganu Giwisa said Leron was the only primary school in

the area serving more than 10 villages.

Giwisa said it was in need of infrastructure development, stationery, text books, teacher’s houses and classrooms.

