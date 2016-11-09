Students receive vouchers, laptops

GOROKA-based businessman and philanthropist Simon Sia gave over K7000 worth of shopping vouchers and laptops to Henganofi Secondary School Eastern Highlands last Friday.

He delivered three laptops worth more than K1500 each with K3000 worth of shopping vouchers to Grade 12 students that scored high academic results during the school graduation last Friday.

Sia, who could not make it due to other commitments sent his representative Nathan Mote, to make the presentation to the school.

Mote, presented the laptops to the deputy principal Joseph Kunu who stood in for principal Hunten Humave who was ill.

The shopping vouchers were given to students who came first, second and third in their respective subjects of study.

Mote thanked the school on behalf of Bintangor Trading for doing business with the company during the year.

“What Simon Sia the director of Bintangor Group of Companies is doing is to give back something in appreciation for doing business with them,” Mote said.

Chairman of the school governing council John Etapa thanked Sia for the laptops and shopping vouchers.

The presentation was made in the presence of deputy Assistant Secretary for education Dr Eliakim Apelis and director of PNG Education Institute Dr Zui Neofa who were guest speakers at the graduation.

