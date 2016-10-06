Students shortchanged

THE ITI Training Institute in Badili, NCD, ended its 2016 academic year in September immediately after conducting their “year-end” exams. Then it offered students elective and further lectures from October to the end of year for an additional fee of K600. We view this peculiar practice as strange and tantamount to short-changing students the full worth of lectures and education that fully reflect the amount and value of the school fees they paid. Can the Badili ITI management please clarify.

Parent, NCD