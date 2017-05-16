Students spending too much time on social media during class

It really gets on my nerves when I see my course mates getting into Facebook during classes.

The reason why I have to put this across is because I believe it is happening all across many schools in Papua New Guinea.

I know we are in the digital era, but that should not compromise or put a stop to the teachings in the classrooms.

I know that I can’t really put an early stop to this but if you are a parent or a student reading this, please, be reminded that only those who makes it successfully to the end are the ones who really concentrates on what they are in school for.

All in all, as students, know your priorities of being in school. Never ever forget that you are in school to study.

I applaud those students who use social media for study purposes. I suggest that more advocacy should be carried out in the country to reduce the effects of

social media on the studies of students.

The more we let our students fall blindly into the traps of social media, the more we are degrading the education quality of our students in the country.

This is not a minor issue to be overlooked.

There is nothing wrong with the use of social media in terms of its collaborative complementation with studies.

But the great question I would like to leave with the country is, are our students really using social media for study purposes?

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

