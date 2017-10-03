Students, staff clean Kassam Pass

By ZACHERY PER

MORE than 300 students and staff at the University of Goroka cleaned up the Kassam Pass section of the Highlands Highway on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare said it was part of the university’s Voluntarism Project to clean up scenic locations such as the Kassam Pass and the Daulo Pass.

He said students were in a better position to carry out such activities to educate the public on the importance of keeping the highway clean at all times.

“The cleaning-up exercise is part of the students’ outdoor education. We cannot teach you in classroom of outdoor practical experiences to do something positive,” Sinebare said.

“Cleaning up Kassam Pass is part of the university’s voluntarism projects. We will clean up Daulo Pass before the end of the year.”

Pro-Vice Chancellor, planning and policy, Donald Gumbis said the voluntarism project would extend to prisons, schools and hospitals.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, academic, Teng Waninga said the cleaning up was part of the awareness to keep environment clean at all times.

Like this: Like Loading...