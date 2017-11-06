Students, teacher attend summit on tsunami

Six students from Sogeri National High School in Central and their deputy principal left the country for Japan last week to participate in a high school student summit on World Tsunami Awareness Day.

They have been invited by the Government of Japan and will join high school students from 24 countries in Okinawa, Japan.

The summit is scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday. It is an awareness-raising event for the World Tsunami Awareness Day (Nov 5) which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in Dec 2015.

Prior to the summit, the PNG participants will be engaged in a study tour of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa Prefecture, as well as in programmes leading to the promotion of holistic understanding of Japan.

The purpose of the summit is to train future leaders who will undertake national resilience measures by protecting people’s lives and properties from earthquakes and tsunamis, and thus minimising the impacts of damages to people’s lives and economies.

They will be trained to acquire knowledge on disaster risk reduction and understand the threat of earthquakes and tsunamis.

