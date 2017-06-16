Students terminated after canteen break-in

SOME students attending Maprik School have been sent home after a break-in at the school canteen.

School principal James Jimbanau also confirmed that there was a clash between a group of students and people from

the local community in East Sepik after the break-in.

He said it was resolved.

“The situation is now under control,” Jimbanau said

He said the school had investigated the matter and terminated the students allegedly involved in the canteen break-in.

A parent, who asked not to be identified, said many students decided to

be day-scholars after the clash with the locals.

He said students whose villages were far away stayed with their friends in nearby villages or at Maprik town and travelled together to school.

Meanwhile, the Gretutut Adventist Primary School in Kiunga North, Fly District, Western last month also suspended for two weeks the students who assaulted a teacher’s spouse.

