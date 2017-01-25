Students thank Government

UNIVERSITY of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) students are thankful to the Government for its timely decision to allocate partial funding that help them resume studies without paying extra fees.

Dorothy Gare, 21, from Chimbu, and vice president of the English Communication students, said they were relieved and thankful for the government’s timely decision to allocate funds to UPNG.

“I was thinking if I were to pay an extra fee of K2000 to access boarding facilities, I would rather quit school,” she said.

“This would be extra burden on our parents; as the next academic year starts in March.”

