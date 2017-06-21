Students told about family respect, love

A YOUNG and fast-rising athletics star in PNG and Oceania decided to share his knowledge and challenges on positive living with children and youths.

Peniel Richard, pictured, who turned 23 on June 14, is the national record holder in triple jump and long jump. He met with school children at the Goroka-based National Sports Institute last Thursday morning.

Richard talked to the enthusiastic children about discipline, commitment and respect to become successful, not only in sports but in all facets of life.

“It is important that you must discipline yourself, always commit yourself in what you do and respect and love your family and others in the community.”

Sharing the challenges he faces as a young man and how he manages them to excel in sport, he encouraged the children to pursue their dreams with hope, faith and have fun in doing it.

“As long as you’re a better person you will always pursue your dreams, that even if you fail, there is always hope if you have faith and keep moving forward.

“Keep fighting and have fun doing it,” Peniel told primary school children.

Richard broke the PNG triple jump record last year in Florida, US, with a 15.35 meter leap. The record was previously held by Mong Tavol.

This year in April, he added the second national record to his list in the long jump. He leaped 7.23 meters at the Lone Star Conference Championships in Commerce, Texas, in the US. The national record was previously held by Sandy Katusele for 14 years.

The dual national record holder of mixed-parentage from Eastern Highlands and East New Britain was raised at the popular Seigu suburb of Goroka town. He began his schooling at East Goroka Primary School and proceeded to Goroka Secondary School where he completed Grade 12 in 2013.

He is currently enrolled at the Angelo State University in Texas under a university scholarship where he is pursuing his studies and athletics training. He came home to visit families in Goroka this summer break and decided to take part in community outreach.

Richard will join other elite PNG athletes in the US for the Fiji Oceania Championships next week before proceeding to the Angelo State University to continue studies and training.

“I went through a lot of challenges coming from a simple but a happy and religious family. I think this is a good background for me that may not be the same for a million others,” he said.

“There are many unfortunate children out there. As a young person I think I can relate to them. This is the purpose of me coming out here today.

“There is a big world out there with many exciting opportunities. We’re a resilient lot and we can strive for anything in life as long as we humble ourselves, respect one another and discipline our life.”

His father Anton Richard of East Britain was pleased at his son’s prospects and proud to see Peniel taking a positive step in community outreach.

