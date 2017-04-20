Students told to take ownership of new buildings

STUDENTS at the Muya Primary School in Huon Gulf district of Morobe are celebrating the opening of a double classroom and two teachers’ quarters.

Head teacher Sakias Warangi said the double classroom was allocated funding by MP Ross Seymour for K256,000.

The teachers quarters cost K35,000 each from the project fees.

“We must take ownership of these classrooms as our future generation would use it. I am grateful for his role in supporting education in the district,” he said.

Seymour was a former student there.

“You are very lucky to have such permanent buildings so look after it well. During my time as a student, I studied here in a bush-material classroom,” he said.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru donated K10,000 to the school.

“This money is sourced from the Provincial Service Improvement Program (PSIP) to help develop the school,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...