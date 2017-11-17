Students urged to follow Christ

ARCHBISHOP Douglas Young of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mt Hagen appealed to the graduating students of Fr Peter Fatima Secondary School in Jiwaka on Wednesday to live a Christ-like life.

He emphasised that living holy each day was not only for priests, nuns or church laymen only but it was for everyone.

While congratulating the students, staff, governing council and administration of the school for completing the year successfully, Young challenged them to reflect on their personal relationship with God.

“We have a vocation to reflect Christ every day of our lives,” he said.

“Good and bad things that happen in our lives all happen according to God’s plan.

“We must always have the joy of Christ in our lives. Find fullness in Christ.”

The theme of the graduation was ‘Patience, persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success’.

Young said the words of Mother Theresa of Calcutta – ‘Success is faithfulness’ – should inspire the students to aim for success.

He urged them to be faithful to the gospel.

“Live like sons and daughters of the light,” he said.

“Say no to drugs, violence, drugs and sex before marriage.

“Keep yourselves pure in the eyes of God for there is great reward in this.”

Like this: Like Loading...