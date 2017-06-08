Students urged to look after environment

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE students of new Tapolga primary school in the Upper Nebilyer district of Western Highlands have been urged to look after the environment as they grow up.

Headmistress Kerrie Jack Gene told her students yesterday morning during a tree-planting ceremony to mark World Environment Day that their lives depended on the environment that they lived in today.

She said that the school was supposed to have celebrated on World Environment Day on Monday but the seedlings they ordered from the National Forestry Authority didn’t arrive on time, and the event was therefore postponed.

Gene told her students that anything that is around them is their environment and they must look after it and use it wisely.

“When your father wants to cut down a tree to build a new house, you must tell him to plant new trees,” she said.

She told her students to not throw rubbish everywhere and not light bush fires while hunting.

“If you continue to destroy your bushes and jungles, you can’t find wild animals for hunting as in the past,” she said, adding that the cutting of trees and bushes can cause landslides, and can lead to the pollution of rivers.

“You are interacting with your environment to survive, as you all grow up, you must learn to respect other things around you that make your life easy,” she said.

Gene urged the young ones to educate their parents on how to protect and look after the environment.

