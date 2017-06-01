Students urged to protect resources

STUDENTS from the PNG Universtiy of Natural Resources and Environment have been urged to preserve and protect the natural resources of the country and not think about getting money by selling these resources.

Raphael Pilipo, owner of Bitapaka Intergrated Correspondence School told final-year agriculture students this during their field trip last week.

He said he believed in imparting knowledge and skills to assist others to improve their living.

He told students there was a better students they needed to know how to till the land instead of just learning theory.

Pilipo said Papua New Guinea was blessed with an abundance of natural resources so students had a duty to educate and train people on the importance of natural resources.

He said they needed to be heavily involved in extension work rather than sitting in offices.

“There are people out there who are hungry and need such training to sustain their lives,” he said.

“Agriculture is a way of life, business and transfer of energy”.

Pilipo started the centre in 2005 and has been training young people to return to their own villages and develop their land into sustainable agricultural businesses.

