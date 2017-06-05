Students urged to read more books

STUDENTS have been encouraged to continue visiting the National Library to borrow books to read and enhance their knowledge to be able to do well in the coming examination.

Director-general of Library and Archives Kaikato Kasi said there were approximately 1000 students from a few schools in the National Capital District that visited the library every month and they would like to see a change in that.

Kasi said the figure included only those who knew how to access the library and not everyone.

“My encouragement to the students in every school in the National Capital District is to come to the library to borrow books to read and do research,” he said.

“The figure that we get every day is from the students of the schools that regularly visit and not all of them.

“Why it is important, is for you to read to know, learn and write well and be excited and happy, because through reading you become knowledgeable and can be empowered to excel.”

