Students use excursion to relate to classroom theory

A GROUP of University of Papua New Guinea students visited a company in Port Moresby as part of their accounting course.

Lecturer Silas Umaropi said the students had been studying process and standard costing in class and wanted to see what it was like in the real world.

The group of 30 visited the Pacific Star Ltd at Waigani where The National is published.

“That’s the reason for coming out. They want to actually see what is coming out. So when we go back, the students can relate to the real thing better,” he said.

He said accounting students often stayed in the classroom until they graduated.

“So it’s important to relate practice to theory.”

