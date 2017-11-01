Students warned against partying

By ZACHERY PER

AFTER-examination parties have always been fraught with dangers for students, according to University of Goroka Vice-Chancellor Prof Musawe Sinebare.

He pointed out at the graduation of grades 12 students at Goroka Secondary School last Friday that students who go partying after examinations often ended up in some sort of suffering and loss.

Sinebare discouraged partying, saying students should stay with their parents at home as their educational journey had just started and they still had a long way to go.

“Partying after exams is futile for students,” he said.

He said that out of 28,000 grade 12 students passing out each year, only 2000 secured spaces in tertiary institutions and the rest had no place.

Sinebare said a million to two million school-aged children were out of school and only two million were registered in schools this year.

He told the students that they were “very lucky to be in school and consider themselves very fortunate.”

