Submissions to be heard

By DOROTHY MARK

FINAL submissions on the verdict for 96 people charged with killing seven people in Rai Coast in Madang will be heard at the Madang National Court tomorrow.

The total number of suspects apprehended was 122 but only 97 appeared in court and all pleaded not guilty.

One suspect, being a juvenile, was acquitted before the trial began two weeks ago.

The trial was described as the biggest conducted by the court and was first in which witnesses walking around in the court room and identifying suspects involved in the killing.

In yesterday’s hearing, State prosecutor Anthony Kupmain representing the victims and lawyer Jeffrey Mesa, representing the accused, read their submissions on verdict before Judge David Cannings.

Kupmain said five of the accused were identified.

He said the accused opted to remain silent throughout the trial which was not helpful to the court.

“We therefore submit that the accused persons have been properly identified and they have called names of others who are not present here,” Kupmain said.

He said although only some were identified, the rest were part of a group that had the intention to kill and went to Sakiko village on April 14 where the seven people were killed.

Mesa said some of the accused were wrongly identified by witnesses.

He summarised his long submission that the evidence produced by the other faction did not prove the suspects’ presence during the killings and had actively participated nor that they had acted with a common purpose.

Cannings adjourned the matter to tomorrow for the hearing.

