Submit reports or pay K5000, says Gelu

By OGIA MIAMEL

POLITICAL parties face a K5000 fine if they do not submit their returns on the general election by Oct 31, according to the Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

Gelu on Friday received the election returns of the National Party from general secretary Dick Wama.

“We have 45 political parties and only a few have submitted their returns. So we are calling on them to do that, and MPs. The deadline is Oct 31,” Gelu said.

“After Oct 31, we start imposing fines on candidates and political parties.

“Fines are quite big according to the Organic Law.

“In 2012, the registry collected well over K800,000.

“The money goes to the Department of Finance.”

He said parties would be fined K5000 after the due date. Every day after that, K50 will be charged.

For MPs, after the due date, they will be fined K2000 and K20 every day after that.

“We do encourage our MPs and political parties to submit, for them to avoid paying those fines. Seven parties out of 45 have submitted, 24 MPs out of 111 have submitted theirs,” Gelu said.

He said this was one way the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission was enforcing the Organic Law and to improve the functions of political parties.

