Substantiate facts, media told

By HELEN TARAWA

National Capital District election manager Alwyn Jimmy has called on the media to be fair in reporting the election in the city.

Jimmy made the call following what he termed biased and unfair reporting by the media.

He told The National that under difficult situations in NCD, the polling officials managed to get the job started and it would have been fair if they got both sides of the story.

“The media have decided to get their stories from people on the streets but should have verified the information with us.

“We appreciate that media is an important stakeholder in running an important event such as the general election.

“However, it is important to always confirm details.

“We are the people running the show and we will tell you our side of the story as to why there was a delay or why certain situations happened,” Jimmy said.

He said the media reports since Friday all talked about polling starting late in most parts of the city but none of the reporters made an attempt to speak to him or his counterparts.

“We stayed up the whole of Thurday night to ensure that the boxes were organised and all teams were set for Friday,” Jimmy said. “We started as early as 5am. The teams were sent out at 6am to organise the polling sites for an 8am start.”

Polling in NCD was extended by a day to cater for some areas that had missed out due to fading light.

Like this: Like Loading...