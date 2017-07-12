Suburb of Origin decider in 2 weeks

WITH the Suburb of Origin series squared at 1-1, the Country and City Blues are set to meet in the decider in two weeks.

Last Saturday, Game II saw the Maroons hold off the Blues 14-4 at Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani.

Claiming the Suburb of Origin title is not the only motivation for players with the Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League set to pick a squad for the Southern Zone trials. POMSRL chairman Bosky Koke said the origin concept had caught on and was a good representative series his league ran during the regular season.

“This series helps us pick the best players for the zone trials and this year is no different. We’ll be able to pick the POMSRL’s top talent from this origin series,” Koke said.

Maroons centre Arthur Paul scored double and winger Walter Pasi added a four-pointer in their side’s victory.

The Blues, who won the first game, had some great contributions from hooker Max Makus, prop Paul Tumbo and second-rower Joel Paul but they could only manage a solitary try.

The halftime score was 6-4 to the Maroons.

