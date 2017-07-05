Suburb of Origin on Saturday

GAME two of the Suburb of Origin takes place on Saturday at the Kone Tigers Oval in Port Moresby.

Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League president Bosky Koke confirmed that the origin series had entered its second fixture with both representative sides have been in training over the polling period.

Meanwhile, Koke also announced that the POMSRL would have a meeting tomorrow at the Kone Tigers Oval at 4pm.

City Blues: 1. Hamilton Aiyufa 2. Mathew Siroi 3. Smith Tondopa 4. Kondie Tappe 5. Jeromy Jerry 6. Maya Clark 7. Kingston Wawo 8. Paul Tumbo 9. Frank Yoko 10. Willie Eliembo 11. Joel Paul 12. Kayson Kay 13. Judah John; Reserves: 14. Charlie Manu 15. Temai John 16. Allen Simbiri 17. Moses Okopela 18. Kongo Wai 19. Kenny Max 20. Max Fox. Country Maroons: 1. Benji Rau 2. Walter Mirupasi 3. BanaksNoipa 4. Author Paul 5. ElizahKutz 6. HeniKepas 7. Nelson Kapi 8. Solomon Jack 9. Manu Kolkia 10. David Nul 11. Joel Paulus 12. Joe Timbi 13. Graham Tikili; Reserves: 14. Anderson Konga 15. Yves David 16. Chris Tapi 17. FitmanTaim 18.Dickie Tepend 19.Jason John 20. Junior Steven.

