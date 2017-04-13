Suburban league to pay Easter winners

THE Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League will give out cash prizes for the winners of its fourth round of competition chairman Bosky Koke said.

He said because of the Easter celebrations the PSRL had decided to carry out the intiative with the support of NCD Governor Powes Parkop.

On Saturday, Erima Hurricanes face David Terry’s Betari Falcons.

Koke said the winner would receive a cash prize as an Easter compliment while the loser would also receive a consolation prize.

The other A grade tussle will see the Waigaini Cowboys take on the Morata Swans.

“They will have their home ground supporters cheering and Saturday and Sunday will be fun days,” Koke said.

“Sunday games will also follow Saturday’s format where the participating teams will be appreciated after their game.”

Meanwhile, after the executive meeting yesterday at the National Football Stadium, the acting PSRL chairman Koke was appointed as chairman. Rocky Banda (operations) and James Paul (administration) are the deputies on the board while Thomas Mote was retained as treasurer and Gerry Tom was appointed secretary.

