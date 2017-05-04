Suburban league suspends round 6 matches

PORT Moresby Suburban Rugby League executives suspended the round six matches last weekend due to clubs’ failure to register their players.

Competition chairman Boksy Koke said his management only acted upon a decision handed down by the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League through the Southern Confederate.

Koke said all the clubs did not register their players from the day the competition started up until last Monday, April 24, which was the registration deadline.

“However, having compassion on the 20 clubs taking part in the competition, we have set a new deadline and all the clubs are urged to register all their players and club officials,” Koke said.

“We have bargained with the executives in the Southern Confederate office and they have given us this week.

“Therefore, all clubs should acknowledge the consideration from the confederate.”

Koke has urged all the club managements to be dedicated and do what was good for their clubs and not to take things for granted.

He urged the clubs not let the league fall behind in meeting its obligations to the Southern Confederate and Koke said after the issue was resolved, the competition would resume.

