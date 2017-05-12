Suburban sides told to pay dues

THE Port Moresby Suburban rugby league competition will resume its round six matches today at Kone Tigers Oval after the competition was put on hold for two weeks.

League chairman Bosky Koke explained the deferral of games saying most of the teams in the league had not registered their players so time was given to the clubs to sort out their registration.

“The competition resumes this weekend and clubs who have completed their player registration fee payments will be allowed to play,” Koke said.

He said the league’s executive had extended the deadline to today and he expected the clubs to do their part.

“Teams will be forfeited if they have not paid their fees. It’s that simple. Enough time has been given to the clubs.”

Like this: Like Loading...