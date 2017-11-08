Summit eyed to draw corporate attention

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato is confident that Apec 2018 will draw corporate attention to the many possibilities in the country.

Pato, who arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam yesterday for the Apec leaders’ summit, attended a meeting with potential corporations intending to invest in PNG.

He will also take time at the international gathering in Dan Nag to fine-tune arrangements to host Apec 2018 in Port Moresby.

“Vietnam has already proven to be generous with its invitation arrangements and we are sure we will learn much from observing and participating in the event.”

Fresh from a meeting in Dubai last month where he sparked interest from the United Arab Emirates to establish a renewable energy project in PNG, Pato said PNG would draw corporate attention to the many possibilities in the country.

“Along with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill I will be attending a reception hosted by ExxonMobil where we will have a dialogue with a group of business executives about investment in PNG,” Pato said.

He said PNG has so many assets such as minerals, forestry, agriculture and fisheries.

Pato said Apec 2017 would also provide opportunities to liaise with Australia, New Zealand, Japan and other nations who were assisting PNG to host next year’s event.

“Our friends have generously decided to pitch in.

“Like us they also see the benefits of connectivity in a globalising world and making sure our country is well and truly on the radar for investment and development partnership.”

