Summit helps professionals practise good virtues

More than 200 professionals and members of the PNG Tertiary Students Christian Fellowship (TSCF) Graduates Network will attend the fourth Emerging Leaders’ Summit at Divine Word University, Madang, at the end of this month.

TSCF Graduates Network national coordinator Ronald Kavanamur said the network was dedicated to ensure professionals were practicing good virtues and transformed through the principles of God by upholding honesty, righteousness and respect.

“Our efforts can’t take effect unless we have the support of everyone in our community,” he said.

The summit, hosted by the TSCF Graduates Network, will be from Sept 29 to Oct 1 and will be officially opened with a dinner by Kumul Consolidated Holdings managing director Thomas Abe.

The three-day summit will feature different speakers in the likes of anti-corruption adviser at Cardno Emerging Markets PNG John ToGuata, chief executive officer of Kumul Petroleum Foundation and a certified leadership coach and trainer under the John Maxwell team, Luke Liria.

Topics during the summit will range from government, leadership, business, religion and marriage and relationships.

The PNG TSCF Graduates Network is the largest network of Christian professionals, registered as an association to network likeminded graduates passionate to see PNG change for the better.

The network believes in mould better leaders through the seven spheres of influence; religion, family, education, business, arts, media and government.

The summit is open to all professionals.

