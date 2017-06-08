Summit to promote Port Moresby as city of the future

THE Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched the PNG International Business Summit 2017 with its theme “Port Moresby Future City”.

Chamber chief executive officer David Conn said during the launching in Port Moresby had “grown exponentially” in recent years and that the summit aimed to expose opportunities from this to potential investors.

“This is an initiative of our Chamber. This is our city. It is a city that we are very proud of and it is city that many of us have been watching grow almost exponentially in the last few years,” he said.

“The initiative for this particular summit is to address the issue of what the city will be like in the future.

“Every city that wants to grow in a sensible planned way needs to think about it. Have we been doing that? We don’t think so.

“We have been very critical in the last few years of the physical planning, some of the building procedures in the city. We want to open the conversation basically to you and to outside people and this is advertising to people on what has happened in Port Moresby in the last few years.”

The Papua New Guinea International Business Summit 2017 will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Australia on August 22 and 23 with the major sponsor Bank South Pacific.

