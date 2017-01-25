Summits ideal to showcase, says IPA

INVESTMENT summits are an ideal medium to showcase opportunities within provinces to investors, according to the Investment Promotion Authority.

Authority acting managing director Clarence Hoot was referring to the inaugural Madang investment summit held last year.

Hoot said provincial investment summits could be a means for inclusive business development and should be considered by other provinces.

“The Madang provincial administrator alluded to the provincial investment summit they held last year in which we assisted them. What we saw in that investment summit was great interest from the local people, the business community in Madang and at the national agency level,” Hoot said.

