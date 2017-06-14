Sunam Gold grab top spot

SUNAM Gold grabbed the number one spot after beating Seagulls 2-0 in the Port Moresby men’s hockey competition on Saturday.

Led by captain Molean Powaseu, Sunam showed they meant business when Arthur Sisi Jr scored the first goal early in the 14th minute of the game.

At the close of the opening half, Kawaten Pokiap displayed why he is the leading goal scorer for the club when he connected a good ball from flanker Joseph Potuan to extend the lead to 2-0.

There was a bit of push and shove by players from both sides but umpires Osmond Kekesan and Pomat Kanamon ensured the game was played in the true spirit of hockey.

In the second half, there was no goal scored as Seagulls came back strongly denying Sunam chances of extending the lead.

Seagulls had several opportunities through Augustine Chalson, Ignatius Pou and Joseph Pou but they could not find the back of the net because of good goalkeeping by Sunam Gold goalkeeper Yahee Kusunan.

In the other men’s A grade on Saturday, Bladez was too good beating Wanderers 2-1, and in the women’s matches, Golden Eagles led by Theresa Potuan and Jennifer Kahai overpowered Lola Ilumpui and her girls.

Mary Kahai was the only goal scorer for her team who hit a good ball and Seagulls goalkeeper Eunice Karigawai was too slow to clear and it slid into the net.

In the other women’s match Sunam 1 beat Wanderers 0.

On Sunday, early competition leader in the men’s competition, United got thrashed by third placed Bismark Gold 4-1 while Bismark Green drew with Sunam Black 1-1 and in the women’s fixtures, MVP edged out Bladez 1-0 while Bismark thrashed United 3-0.

The point ladder: men – Sunam Gold 22 United 22, Bismark Gold 17 Bladez 16, Seagulls 8 Wanderers 8, Sunam Black 8 Bismark Green 1.

Women – Sunam 27 Wanderers 19, Bladez 14 Bismark 14, Golden Eagles 9 Seagulls 9, MVP 7 United 2.

