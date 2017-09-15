Sunam men, women teams in city hockey final

SUNAM will have two teams taking part in the Port Moresby Hockey Association competition grand final on Sunday.

According to POMHA technical official Caroline Kahai, Sunam will take on Wanderers in the women’s grand final, and Bladez in the men’s final.

The women’s game will start at 2.30pm.

Minor premiers Sunam will be counting on flankers Mary Kahai and Lorina Pokiap to get the ball into opposition territory to score.

Both were consistent which saw the team scoop the minor premier title and now they are aiming for the big one.

Wanderers on the other hand have worked their way from the second spot to book a spot in the final.

The team will be relying on flankers Wendy Maloney and Maureen Rupa.

Striker Vagi Boga-Pomoso with the support from Tanini Domara in the mid field and backs Rose Gerari and Jessica Kevan should give a hard time to Sunam players.

Goalkeeper Hane Mea has been outstanding throughout the season and more is expected from her to shut out Sunam’s attempts at goal.

In the men’s final, Sunam maintained their supremacy to brush aside a good challenge from United and others to play in the final.

Sunam is a regular face in the Port Moresby men’s competition and will take on Blades.

The Potuan brothers, Andrew and Joseph will lead Sunam with the support from others.

Bladez are of unknown quantity and will surely give the champions a run for their money.

It should be an interesting game in the men’s final.

