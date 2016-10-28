Sunam ready for men’s, women’s battle in capital hockey final

FORMER glamour club Sunam are set to challenge for the men’s and women’s finals of the Port Moresby Hockey Association tomorrow.

Sunam take on Bismark in the women’s decider while their male counterparts will face newcomers Blades in the 3pm main game at the Sir John Guise Hockey Pavilion.

Sunam forward and top-scorer Mary Kahai and Nikita Terence are the mainstays of the team, who have been the most consistent all season.

Both players will combine well and support gun centre-half Mary Potuan as they look to break down the Bismark defence. Bismark are unknown quantities but are sure to be a handful for their opponents.

The men’s final will see the experienced Sunam team take on the surprise package Blades. Both teams are well prepared for the showdown, with Sunam having the edge in their vastly experienced line-up.

Striker and leading goalscorer Michael Pomat may find the going tough in the opening but has proven his accuracy in converting opportunities inside the enemy quarter.

Sunam will rely on playmaker and halfback Joseph Potuan to direct the backline with the support from Kusunan Pokiap, skipper Molean Powaseu and Yahee Kusunan.

