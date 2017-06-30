Sunam teams can maintain dominance in city hockey

SUNAM teams will be out to maintain their dominance in the Port Moresby hockey competition this weekend.

Tomorrow Sunam women take on United.

Sunam’s key players Mary Kahai, Nikita Terence and Lorina Pokiap are expected to shine in the forwards with Mary Potuan, Kulamei Kahai and Lucy Francis to shore up the defence.

United on the other hand has Benitha Benson, Julianne Naron and Kimberly Bernard and they will be supported by a mid-field of Cathy Alau, Belinda Sinen and Gwen Kote.

On Sunday, Sunam Gold take on Sunam Black in what promises to be an interesting men’s encounter.

The Gold team should have no problem disposing of Black in the lunch-hour game.

Sunam Gold has the cream of PNG players such as the club’s leading goal scorer Kawaten Pokiap, Thomas Kisokau, Andrew Potuan, Joachim Potuan, Joseph Potuan, Thomas Kisokau and captain Molean Powaseu.

Blacks are an unknown quantity but have shown they can compete with the best.

The main match on Sunday should be a thriller as third-placed Bladez take on second-placed United.

United have the competition’s leading goal scorer Keith Raoma and his brother Andrew and Mark Solien at the helm and are expected to fire against Bladez.

The women’s match will see the Golden Eagles soar over MVP on Sunday.

In the opening women’s A grade game tomorrow, Bismark Gold will take on Bismark Green. This will be followed by the match between Wanders and Seagulls.

The Wanderers’ Wendy Malohney should caused Seagulls’defence a few headaches.

The Ilumpui family of Lola, Eva and Davina will have to work hard for the Seagulls.

If they do not lift, then goalkeeper Eunice Kariwaga will be made to work overtime at the goal mouth.

