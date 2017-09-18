Sunam win grand final

By HENRY MORABANG

SUNAM continued their dominance of Port Moresby men’s hockey by edging out Bladez 1-0 in the grand final yesterday.

In what was a replay of last year’s decider, the game went down to the wire with both sides playing well in the season’s most important game.

Sunam coach Manoi Pokiap was proud of his side’s performance saying it was a well-deserved victory.

Coming from a scoreless opening half, Sunam kept their heads down to get job done.

Despite having a bad start when Michael Potuan and Pakop Kisokiu were binned for dissent, Sunam kept their composure to come out on top.

Sunam scored from short corner when Andrew Potuan received a good ball to slice it through to Kawaten Pokiap for a good deflection into the net for the only goal of game.

Sunam could have heaped more pressure on Bladez thanks to earning more penalties but failed to convert that pressure to points.

Bladez captain Hussein Lowah led his side well with Pomat Kanamon, Raymond Lowah, Junior Kanamon and Solomon Purkikil the other notable performers.

In the women’s grand final, Wanderers stand-in coach Paul Pomoso was proud as punch after his side beat Sunam 2-1. “The girls did what they have beening doing at training all week,” Pomoso said.

Wanderers’ big guns Wendy Maloney and Vagi Boga Pomoso stood out with a goal each.

Sunam started off on the high note when skipper Nikita Terence scored 16 minutes into the game.

However, the lead was short-lived when Boga-Pomoso equalised in the 30th minute before Maloney scored in the 36th minute.

Port Moresby Hockey Association president Peter Molean thanked all the teams and congratulated the winners as well as the runners-up.

