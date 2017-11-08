Sunday test likely to be duo’s last

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea Kumuls veterans Rod Griffin and Paul Aiton are likely to play their last tests this Sunday in front of their home fans says coach Michael Marum.

Marum spoke of the 32-year old Catalan Dragons and former Kumuls captain Paul Aiton as one of the most committed Kumuls players since his debut in 2007.

Aiton captained the Kumuls at the 2010 Four Nations and has played for the country in three World Cups – 2008, 2013 and 2017.

Named to start at lock for this Sunday’s fixture against the US Tomahawks, the Mt Hagen-born Kumul will play his 15th test in front of his home fans for the last time.

“Paul Aiton is probably going to play his last test match at home including Rod Griffin if he plays,” Marum said.

“Those two players have been around for some time so it would be good for them to play their last game in front of their home fans here.”

Meanwhile, Griffin who injured a knee in training before the first World Cup match against Wales, is racing against the clock to be fit for the final game of the group stage against the Tomahawks on Sunday.

“Rod has been named as 18th man for this weekend’s game and he’s done a bit of work with the physios again this week and he seems to be running well.”

Griffin, originally from Enga, but based in Sydney, News, reprsented PNG at the 2008 World Cup and was part of the Kumuls squad at the 2010 Four Nations tournament.

“If he’s okay by the end of this week then we will push someone out from the starting team.

“The main concern for him is playing at home and not about the finals.

“We all know that he is not one hundred percent but if we can get 20 minutes out of him he’ll be farewelled here at home.

“So there is an opportunity for all fans to thank both Rod and Paul for their efforts with the Kumuls over the years.

“For Rod, we’ll have until the end of this week to see if he can prove his fitness,” Marum added.

