Super duo in Pukpuks

PAPUA New Guinea will have valuable Super Rugby expereince when they compete at the Hong Kong Cup of Nations next month.

Former ACT Brumbies back Henari Veratau and Western Force inside back Scott Daruda have been included in the squad.

Daruda, 30, last played Super Rugby in 2006 turning out for the Queensland Reds and then the Force.

He currently plays for the Manly Marlins in the NSW rugby competition.

Veratau, 32, played for the Brumbies and the Reds in 2005 and 2006 and is a former Sydney City Roosters player (2001-03).

The well-travelled Central man has also played for the Mitsubishi Dynaboars in Japanese rugby as well as Racing Metro 92 Paris and Bourgoin in the French rugby.

The pair bring a wealth of experience and will bolster the Pukpuks backline.

The squad has been in training five days a week for the past month in preparation for their tour.

The squad have split their training between Taurama Barracks Oval and the High Performance Gym at the Taurama Aquatic Centre.

The main challenge for Pukpuks coach Sydney Wesley, will be the match fitness of the players.

The last competitive game time for the bulk of the squad was the Export Rugby National Provincial Championships which concluded over a month ago.

As expected, players from Port Moresby dominate the squad, after the Port Moresby Boromas claimed the NPC title.

Losing finalist Morobe Hammerheads have also contributed several players to the squad.

The training squad will be trimmed down to 28 before the team leaves for Hong Kong next month.

Pukpuks squad: Kenneth David, Wesley Thomas, Tony Sipa, Fairi Fairi, Ezekiel Dauko, Josh Vakona, Freddy Andale, Bojay Bogan, Eugene Mell, David Kura, Richard Gebob, Laho Psou, Moseley Amesia, Willie Rikis, Chris Namani, John Ephraim, Otto Wrakone, Clifford Vali, Bradley Kelegai, HimahAlu, Eli Pema Kini, Troy Kaunu, George Hoki, Koroseta Vini, Adeck Naio, Nigel Genia, Richard Aitsi, Tisa Kautu, Scott Daruda, Kirarok Ngaffin, Koua Iga, James Lumaris, Jediah Katal, Stanis Susuve, Tim Simon, John Kent, Samual Wailas, Henari Veratau, John Kautu Jr.

