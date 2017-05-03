Super model pageant to host first grand final at Lamana

THE World Supermodel PNG pageant will host its first grand finale at the Lamana Hotel in Port Moresby on Saturday, director Philma Kelegai says.

She said the event, which started last year, has grown through this year as two of the 10 participating contestants would be selected to enter the World Supermodel international pageant in China.

“Those contestants (seven in the adult and three in teen categories) are not going to present about the runaway in terms of their modelling expert only but they are going to speak about social issues that were very important to the country and its people,” Kelegai said.

Some of the topics the contestants selected include poverty and law and order.

“Everyone has a voice so we want to give these young girls a platform to talk about issues that are important to them,” Kelegai said.

“We are very proud of the contestants who have grown during the pageant and we are looking forward to a great crowning night.”

Kelegai said they wanted to keep developing and growing the fashion industry.

“Our dream is to see girls and women loving themselves, being confident and strong and the pageant has been a powerful platform to help spread that message.”

The two selected will contest against models from 60 countries.

