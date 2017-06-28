Superfund members stand to be shareholders

MEMBERS of superannuation societies will become shareholders, and a proposed legislation requires that these societies be registered as companies, Registrar of Companies Alex Tongayu says.

Tongayu told The National that the final details were being sorted by the Bank of PNG, the various societies and the registry.

“In terms of the administration, the licence side of this will be kept with the Bank of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“The new legislation allows the conversion of existing savings and loans societies into companies which they will have to register with us.

“This means that the members will now become shareholders.

“For us, it is a normal process so we are ready when this new legislation is passed as it will follow the same standards as it is for any other company.

“What we have been doing in the lead-up to this is trying to educate members on what it will mean to become shareholders and their roles and responsibilities.

“This will be done through workshops that we are planning to hold soon.

“How the thousands of members become shareholders is yet to be determined, but most probably through company constitutions or some sort of arrangements.

“But it can be done.

“That is one of the details that is yet to be finalised between us, the Bank of PNG and various savings and loans societies.”

Tongayu said the registry would be able to facilitate the merging of any of those societies after they became companies.

