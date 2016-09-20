Supervisors awarded chemical handling certificates

EIGHT supervisors of Ipili Wanda Investments Limited have received certificates in chemical handling as part of the company’s efforts to improve on standards.

It is the business arm of the Porgera District Women ‘s Association and has a cleaning contract with Porgera mine operator Barrick (Niugini) Limited.

The IWI employees received their certificates following a two-day training on the handling of cleaning chemicals at the Porgera mine site.

Robbie Aimon, the business service superintendent, said the training was conducted by KK Kingston Limited and covered areas such as safe handling of cleaning chemicals, the risk levels of different chemicals and the basic usage and application of chemicals.

The IWI janitors and supervisors were receiving prior in-house training through business service camp trainer David Keai on the proper handling and application of cleaning accessories, and equipment and chemical handling.

Aimon said the training was part of BNL’s assistance towards the IWI to carry out its responsibilities to the required standard.

The Porgera gold mine in Enga is operated by Barrick (Niugini) Limited –a partnership between Canada’s Barrick Gold Corporation and China’s Zijing Mining Group Company Ltd which owns 95 per cent participating interest in the Porgera Joint Venture.

The remaining 5 per cent is owned by Mineral Resource Enga (MRE) Limited – a consortium consisting of the Enga provincial government and the Porgera landowners.

Related