Supplies to arrive soon: Kase

IMPORTED medical supplies from Malaysia and Sydney to public hospitals and health centres should arrive in the country this week, Health Secretary Pascoe Kase says.

He said the supplies should be at the medical store rooms at Dobel in Mt Hagen and Lae.

Kase said that the department was aware of the drugs shortage.

He said that major hospitals like Mt Hagen, Wabag and Madang needed to carry out more awareness to educate people about taking care and looking after their health.

Kase said that doctors and health staff at other hospitals in the country needed to carry out awareness like what staff at Mt Hagen did.

“You cannot just stay there and look or wait. You should go out and do awareness and inform the people to look after themselves while drugs are ordered,” Kase said.

