WE the majority of the people of this nation still support you the Alliance team.

This team has produced some of the honest and God fearing leaders which could be the one of the best opposition bench members in this term in terms of debating on national and international issue on the floor of parliament with the government.

We voted for you because we trusted you and you fought the battle for us in good and honest way.

Dakis Dendov

Lae

