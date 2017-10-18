Support for Basil’s move

I AM writing in response to a letter from Nidodemus titled, “1975 and 2017 are different for Pangu”, dated Oct 12.

My good friend, you have all the right to air your thoughts, but your comment, Pangu ‘faul lo rot (Pangu is confused)” has prompt-

ed me to go against what you think.

Your last paragraph stated you a worried about “systematical corruption”.

What corruption a you referring to?

For an MP to cross the floor

of Parliament based on his or

her conscience is not against the law.

There is no law stopping individual MPs from crossing the floor whichever way, from Government to Opposition, or from Opposition to Government.

Basil is not looking after the eight million-plus people of this nation.

He is not holding one of the highest public office of this nation as stated above.

He was elected by the people of Bulolo and they are the ones who will like or dislike.

His move is for the betterment of his people of Bulolo.

It is to harness his integrity as a leader.

It is also to protect MPs under his belt to remain strong and positive as a team.

Otherwise Basil will lose them to other parties.

Leave him alone.

He has proved himself as a strong and quality leader.

He as shaped Pangu and won most seats in Morobe, two in Madang and one in Goilala.

Didn’t you see that Pangu has been described as a “comeback kid”?

Who has done that?

Be pro-active.

Pangu ino faul lo rot, Pangu sawe lo rot (Pangu is not confused, Pangu knows the way).

2022 is not far.

Hanam Sandu

Pangu Supporter

Lae

