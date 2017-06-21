Support for female candidates

WOMEN provide stability in a home and family and they should be respected by everyone, according to Trust PNG Party leader Tommy Tomscoll.

He was at Gaire village in Central to campaign Rufina Peter who is contesting the provincial seat.

“Behind a family in every household is a woman and always a woman would raise a house,” Tomscoll said.

“It is always a woman that would look after your child. The backbone in a house is always a woman.

“If you have a stable house, it is because there is a stable woman in that house.”

The party endorsed two women to contest the provincial seats – Peter for Central and Mary Maima for Chimbu.

Peter is a Bachelor in Agriculture Science graduate from Unitech, obtained a Diploma in Business Studies from Massey University in New Zealand, a Masters degree in Economics from the University of New England in Australia.

She worked in management positions in the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, National Planning and Monitoring, Cocoa Board of PNG and Institute of National Affairs.

She resigned as manager of the Community Development Model project last March to contest the elections.

Tomscoll said Peter commanded the respect and blessings of the three LLGs of Goilala district where was from.

