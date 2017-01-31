Support for elections

By CHARLES MOI

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia says members of the judiciary and the disciplined forces must uphold the country’s laws and assist the Electoral Commission in providing a free and fair general election.

He said during a church service to mark the opening of the legal year at the Sioni Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby yesterday, 2017 was an important year because the term of the Government would end shortly. “We are there to provide the safety and security of our people so that the electoral commission can discharge its constitutional function to run a fair and free election,” Sir Salamo said.

“The responsibility lies on you and me to protect the constitution to ensure that people will exercise their right to vote in a government of their choice in a free and fair election.

“Your (disciplined forces) job is primarily to provide security, and to ensure the election laws are complied with when the nominations open and the campaign period starts, the writs are returned, and to ensure that there is a government in place after the elections.

“We (judiciary) are charged with the responsibility of resolving all disputes prior to the election, during the election and after the election.”

Sir Salamo said the future of the country was in the hands of the members of the judiciary and disciplined forces. Politicians will come and go. You and I will continue to uphold the constitution,” Sir Salamo said.

Sir Salamo also reminded members of the disciplined forces that their actions must not be coloured by politics, internal problems and hardship.

The service was led by United Church of PNG’s Reverend Bernard Siai

Like this: Like Loading...