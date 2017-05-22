Support foundation, businesshouses urged

BUSINESSES and individuals have been urged to support the PNG Kidney Foundation’s work.

Governor-General Bob Dadae, the foundation’s patron, thanked the foundation for setting up a kidney dialysis centre to treat those with renal diseases at an affordable cost.

“Many of our people cannot afford treatment as they live in rural areas,” he said.

“This is a lifestyle disease which we all must be mindful of. I am honoured to be patron of this organisation and urge individuals and businesshouses to support this worthy initiative.”

Foundation chairman Martin Poh said there was no protocol for the treatment of renal diseases in PNG. The cost of getting a kidney haemodialysis treatment a month is K1000.

Since the establishment of the foundation in 2009, it has operated 2166 sessions of dialysis for more than 30 patients.

Through various fundraising activities from private and businesshouses, the foundation bought land at Seven-Mile in Port Moresby. It will soon complete the construction of a Kidney Foundation dialysis centre with 10 dialysis machines.

